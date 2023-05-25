W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.30

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.30 and last traded at $67.85, with a volume of 95971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.88.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.94%.
In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.
