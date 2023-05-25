Wade G W & Inc. Has $21.46 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125,693 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,512,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,715,000 after buying an additional 504,894 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,293,000 after buying an additional 800,709 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,286. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

