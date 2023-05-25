Wade G W & Inc. Has $24.40 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.64. 4,798,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,514. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.43. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

