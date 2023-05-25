Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 1,281 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $171.68. 1,684,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,604. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average of $181.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

