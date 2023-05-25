Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 223,951 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,951 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $80,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. EQ LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.71. 2,173,825 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

