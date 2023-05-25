Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned 1.36% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $27,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

IXC stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 298,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,939. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

