Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Director Nicholas Yu Sells 14,939 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Yu sold 14,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $30,475.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,929 shares in the company, valued at $305,855.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PET traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,519. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $75.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PET. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,302,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,251,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth about $9,560,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

