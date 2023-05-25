WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

WKME stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $751.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of -0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 46.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 338,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

