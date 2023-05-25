Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 76,389 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 192,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $137.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

