Wedbush Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $290.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $216.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.82.

NVDA opened at $305.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $755.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.51, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $318.28.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

