Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Q2 (QTWO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Q2 (NYSE: QTWO) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2023 – Q2 is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2023 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $33.00.

5/10/2023 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $30.00.

5/10/2023 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $32.00.

5/8/2023 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $31.00.

5/6/2023 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2023 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2023 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $30.00.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. 229,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,078. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 154,922 shares of company stock worth $4,415,636. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

