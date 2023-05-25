Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.55

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.55 and last traded at $63.64, with a volume of 3289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 64.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 68.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Featured Articles

