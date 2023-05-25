Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.1% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE WFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. 8,350,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,635,605. The company has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
