Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.31% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,182.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 145,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

