Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 17,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 25,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 257.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 76,842 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

