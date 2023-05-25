Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.03

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 226324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$329.42 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

