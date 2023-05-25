WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

