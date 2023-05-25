William Gross Sells 94,826 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder William Gross sold 94,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $24,654.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,612 shares in the company, valued at $694,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 18th, William Gross sold 340 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $95.20.

Shares of HLGN remained flat at $0.26 on Thursday. 726,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,664. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. Heliogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 67.29% and a negative net margin of 770.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Heliogen by 42.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

