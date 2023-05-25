William Gross Sells 94,826 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder William Gross sold 94,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $24,654.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,612 shares in the company, valued at $694,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, May 18th, William Gross sold 340 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $95.20.

Shares of HLGN remained flat at $0.26 on Thursday. 726,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,664. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. Heliogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 67.29% and a negative net margin of 770.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Heliogen by 42.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

