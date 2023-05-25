William L. Meaney Sells 21,014 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,752,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 867,580 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

