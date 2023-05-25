Winning Points Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after purchasing an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,145,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 272,563 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.92. 556,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,962. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.11.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

