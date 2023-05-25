Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $202.15. 1,427,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,504. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

