Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 8,970 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. ImmunityBio comprises about 1.6% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

