WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.51. 42,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 61,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 426.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 637,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 516,203 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 148,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,079,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,423,000 after buying an additional 49,922 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

