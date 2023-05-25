WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.51. 42,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 61,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
