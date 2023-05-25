WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Down 1%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.11. Approximately 59,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $752.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 421.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 197,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 159,254 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

