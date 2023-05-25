Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Workday Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,077,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,512. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of -136.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $206.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,607,000 after buying an additional 77,729 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.77.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

