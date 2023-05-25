World Mobile Token Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $55.51 million and $524,077.82 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00053275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,847,659 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

