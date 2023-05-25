X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading Down 1.2%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.91 and last traded at $37.92. Approximately 130,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 224,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $684.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPE. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 128.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

