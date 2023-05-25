Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $183,210.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,740 shares of company stock valued at $739,628. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xencor by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Xencor by 568.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

