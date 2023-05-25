Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
YKLTY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.54. 235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
