Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

YKLTY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.54. 235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.