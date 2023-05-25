YES WORLD Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $920,680.31 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

