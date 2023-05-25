Ying Christina Liu Sells 3,496 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Ying Christina Liu sold 400 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $9,032.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,306. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

