Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $358.24 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,570,895,099 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

