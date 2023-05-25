Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,098 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WEX by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.90.

In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $590,154 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WEX traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $168.64. The stock had a trading volume of 57,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,643. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.46. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

