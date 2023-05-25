Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,609,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,781,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 142,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $3.47 on Thursday, reaching $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 506,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,443,758 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

