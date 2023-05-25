Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 442 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 342,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CACI International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in CACI International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CACI International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 54.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI International Price Performance

CACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

Shares of CACI traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.02. 20,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,610. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $319.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.85 and a 200 day moving average of $299.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

