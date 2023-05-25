Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 16,773 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,773 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $4,588,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 79,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,488,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,570 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,784,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,328,000 after acquiring an additional 186,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC remained flat at $28.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,680,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,741,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

