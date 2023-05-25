Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 605,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,215 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $88,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Price Performance

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

