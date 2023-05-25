Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.465-$4.485 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-$1.06 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.39.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

