1,127 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,150. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.65.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

