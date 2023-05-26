1,700 Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. 4,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a market cap of $669.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

