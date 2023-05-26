186,259 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 975.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206,004 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

