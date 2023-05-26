21,760 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,085,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,023,000.

IWX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $68.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

