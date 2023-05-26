2,623 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.71. 3,520,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123,846. The firm has a market cap of $285.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.23.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

