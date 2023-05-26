2,847 Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:GXC traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $93.78.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

