32,375 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,657,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Shockwave Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 15.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $278.71 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.45 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.79. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,029. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.