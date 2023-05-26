32,375 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,657,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Shockwave Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 15.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SWAV stock opened at $278.71 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.45 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.79. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,029. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.33.
Shockwave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
