5,125 Shares in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Prothena by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,765,350 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PRTA opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.