78,000 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE:AI traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.20. 43,264,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,095,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.55. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

