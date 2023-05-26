82,076 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,180 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 363.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $84.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.