888 (LON:888) Earns “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 101 ($1.26) price target on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 888 to an overweight rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.
888 stock opened at GBX 74.65 ($0.93) on Monday. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 50.50 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.15. The firm has a market cap of £334.54 million, a PE ratio of -266.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19.
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.
