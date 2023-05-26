888 (LON:888) Earns “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 101 ($1.26) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 888 to an overweight rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Price Performance

888 stock opened at GBX 74.65 ($0.93) on Monday. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 50.50 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.15. The firm has a market cap of £334.54 million, a PE ratio of -266.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

About 888

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($84,577.11). In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($84,577.11). Also, insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,402.99). 19.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.