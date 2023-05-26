ABCMETA Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $101.33 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,702.96 or 1.00031581 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001892 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $88.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

